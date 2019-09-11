Putrajaya lying about haze? Stop living in denial, minister tells Indonesian counterpart

Yeo dismissed Siti Nurbaya's claims that the haze originated from Sarawak. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Yeo Bee Yin today told Indonesian Environment Forestry Minister Siti Nurbaya Bakar not to be in denial after the latter alleged of a cover up by Putrajaya regarding the current haze situation.

In a very terse Facebook post, the Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change minister shared the latest data on the number of hotspots by Asean Specialised Meteorological Centre.

"Let the data speak for itself. The latest data on the total number of hotspots recorded by Asean Specialised Meteorological Center (ASMC) : Kalimantan (474), Sumatera (387) vs Malaysia (7)," said Yeo who shared the link to the corresponding website.

She also dismissed Siti Nurbaya's claims that the haze originated from Sarawak by sharing an image of the wind direction, stating that the latter’s claim was illogical.

"As for her claim that the haze is from Sarawak, just look at the wind direction. How is it logically possible?

"Minister Siti Nurbaya should not be in denial," Yeo said.

Earlier this week, Yeo said the fires in Indonesia are the root cause of the haze that Malaysia is currently experiencing, and that such fires need to be urgently extinguished.

The minister of energy, science, technology, environment and climate change said the Malaysian government will use all diplomatic channels to raise the urgency of taking immediate action to the Indonesian government.

Yeo also said Malaysia is ready to offer assistance to help Indonesia put out fires in Kalimantan and Sumatra.

Sumatra is separated from peninsular Malaysia by the Straits of Melaka, while Kalimantan shares land borders with Sarawak and Sabah.