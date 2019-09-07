Jais raid on Shia headquarters followed SOP, says Selangor MB

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the Selangor government was still holding on to the ban on Shia teachings as decided by the Selangor Fatwa Committee in 2013. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SHAH ALAM, Sept 7 — The raid conducted by the Selangor Islamic Religious Department (Jais) on Shia headquarters in Gombak last night was in accordance with the standard operating procedure (SOP), said Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari.

He said the Selangor government was still holding on to the ban on Shia teachings as decided by the Selangor Fatwa Committee in 2013.

“We have repeatedly made it clear in Friday sermons on the ban on Shia belief,” he told reporters after opening the Selangor Agrofest 2019 at the Bazarena site in Section 13, here today.

Meanwhile, Jais deputy director (Management) Azlinda Azman said in a statement that Shia Malaysia chairman Kamil Zuhairi Abdul Azizi was among 22 individuals arrested by Jais in a raid on Hauzah ar-Ridha headquarters in Taman Sri Gombak near here.

She said the 9.55pm raid was conducted following complaints from the public.

“Some items were also seized during the raid including banners, Karbala stones, picture frames and Shia-related books.

“Kamil Zuhairi and the 21 followers were later taken to the Gombak District Islamic Religious Office for further investigation,” she said.

Azlinda said the arrests were made under Section 12 (C) of the Selangor Syariah Criminal Enactment 1995.

She added that Jais would continue to monitor the activities of the followers and would not hesitate to take firm action against them.

“Jais wishes to seek help from the public to inform us if they have any information on any syariah criminal activities,” she said. — Bernama