Six areas in Sarawak record unhealthy API

Firemen are seen dousing fire in a peat swamp at Pulau Bruit in Mukah, August 13, 2019. — Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department

MIRI, Sept 6 — Six areas in Sarawak recorded unhealthy Air Pollutant Index (API) readings compared to three yesterday with Sri Aman having the highest reading at 166 as at 9am this morning.

Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) secretariat head, Major Ismail Mahedin from Sarawak Civil Defence Force said after Sri Aman, Miri recorded an API of 133 with Kuching at 125, Sibu 123, Samarahan 120 and Sarikei 109.

“Four hotspots were detected in Serian, Betong, Bintulu and Miri involving areas under plantation as well as bushes,” he said in a statement this morning.

According to him, the total number of hotspots detected in Indonesia were 455 in Kalimantan and seven in Sumatera.

An API of between 0 and 50 is good, 51 to 100 (moderate), 101 to 200 (unhealthy), 201 to 300 (very unhealthy) while 300 and above is hazardous. — Bernama