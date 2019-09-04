Yadim receives visit from Dr Zakir Naik

Yadim in a statement said that during the one-hour visit, its president Nik Omar Nik Ab Aziz and Dr Zakir Naik exchanged views on various issues, especially current issues and issues related to ‘dakwah’ (missionary) activities. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 4 — The Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) today received a visit from international preacher Dr Zakir Naik at its headquarters in Precinct 3 here.

Yadim in a statement said that during the one-hour visit, its president Nik Omar Nik Ab Aziz and Dr Zakir exchanged views on various issues, especially current issues and issues related to “dakwah” (missionary) activities.

“Yadim and Dr Zakir agreed that the best way to carry out dakwah was through the ‘rahmah’ ‘approach by finding common ground and avoiding hostility and disunity,” said Yadim.

Yadim and Dr Zakir also agreed that in carrying out dakwah, the rights of the non-Muslims must be met while the rights of Muslims must be defended, it said. — Bernama