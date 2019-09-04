Sept 9 public holiday is compulsory for employees

Sultan Abdullah with Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah during the installation of His Majesty as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong at Istana Negara July 30, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The public holiday on September 9 in conjunction with the birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah is one of five compulsory holidays for employees, said the Human Resources Ministry today.

This was provided for under section 60D (1) of the Employment Act 1955, said the ministry in a statement.

It issued the clarification following confusion among many people, particularly employers and private sector employees, in reference to the King’s installation celebrated recently on July 30 (which had been declared an additional public holiday) and the upcoming birthday celebration.

The ministry added that as July 30 was a public holiday, employers were required to inform employees as to whether they would observe the holiday or replace it on another date in the year, failing which employees who had worked on the public holiday were required to be paid wages in accordance with the rate stipulated for public holidays. — Bernama