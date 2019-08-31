Google dedicates 'Bunga Raya'-inspired doodle design to celebrate Merdeka Day

A screen capture of the Google Search landing page showing the specially designed logo to commemorate Merdeka Day today.

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Google Malaysia has commemorated Merdeka Day with a doodle design featuring the national flower on its welcome page today.

According to the search engine, the doodle depicts the Bunga Raya — or hibiscus flower — in honour of the nation’s independence day, historically known as Merdeka Day.

The doodle art was designed based on the traditional Malay metallic songket embroidery which is a fabric-embellishing technique long-prized by nobles and royals.

On this day in 1957, the Federation of Malaya became a sovereign state after many years of British rule.

Malaysia’s first prime minister Tunku Abdul Rahman had on this day read the Proclamation of Independence, followed by the chanting of “Merdeka!” seven times at the newly completed Kuala Lumpur Stadium Merdeka before a crowd of 20,000 people.

Soon after the establishment of the new Southeast Asian nation, Malaysia adopted the hibiscus rosa-sinesis as its ‘Bunga Raya’ which translates to ‘celebratory flower’ to reflect the celebration of unity in a multicultural nation.

The search engine also said, the hibiscus has five petals which represent the five principles of the nation’s national philosophy or Rukunegara.

The hibiscus has since been commemorated also on the country’s currency.

Hover over the doodle art and a message which says “Happy 62nd Independence Malaysia!” will appear.

This is not the first time Google has paid tribute to the country’s independence day.

The first Merdeka doodle which featured the Malay traditional kite "wau" appeared back in 2007.

Subsequently, designs varied each year, featuring art which told different but relatable stories of Merdeka Day.