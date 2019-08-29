Perak launches new logo for Pangkor Island

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing (third right) and State Secretary Zainal Azman Abu Seman (third left) at the launch in Taiping August 29, 2019. — Bernama pic

TAIPING, Aug 29 — The Perak government today launched a new logo for Pangkor to promote it as a duty-free island which takes effect on January 1 next year.

State Tourism, Arts and Culture Committee chairman Tan Kar Hing said new logo is aimed at giving fresh breath to the tourism industry in the island resort when a promotion campaign gets on the way.

“Several programmes to improve facilities in the island such as transportation, awareness campaign and the Mesra Malaysia programme each month with printed and digital leaflets to promote Pangkor Island.

“The programme will be held throughout the year as preparations are made to launch Pangkor as a duty-free island,” he said at a media conference after the launching of Pangkor Island duty-free logo here today.

The new logo gives Pangkor Island the identity of a holiday destination with blue eyed anchovies which is popular marine product of the island as well as hornbills which can be seen on the island.

Meanwhile, State Secretary Zainal Azman Abu Seman said the government had allocated an initial budget of RM10 million for infrastructure development after obtaining the funds from the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT), Economic Affairs Ministry and the Ministry of Rural Development to beautify and improve structures in Pangkor.

This included the passenger and cargo jetties in Pangkor and the jetty in Kampung Acheh on the mainland to facilitate the movement of people and goods, he said. — Bernama