Big Blue Taxi chief apologises for calling Indonesians poor after remark sparks outrage among Go-Jek riders

Big Blue Taxi founder Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail speaks during a press conference at Wisma Central, Kuala Lumpur on August 28, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Big Blue Taxi Services founder Datuk Shamsubahrin Ismail today publicly apologised to Indonesians for calling them poor, sparking an outrage among Go-Jek riders in the republic.

In a press conference today, the controversial figure in the local public transportation scene said that his social media platforms as well as his WhatsApp application were flooded with messages from Indonesians who expressed anger and dissatisfaction over his statement.

Shamsubahrin justified his initial remark, saying that he had only based his statement after reading news reports on the state of Indonesia’s economy.

“Indonesia is in my heart, the people of Indonesia are in my heart.

“I got a lot of texts directly into my handphone from the people of Indonesia, and also Go-Jek riders. I am also in the nationwide Indonesian Go-Jek riders (WhatsApp) group. I am in the nationwide Indonesian Grab drivers (WhatsApp) group.

“The issue which cropped up now is that I issued a statement saying Indonesians are poor because of reports from Indonesia.

“I apologise for the mistake in my statement, labelling Indoneians as poor, based off the reports which I received,” he said.

In a viral video which made waves in Indonesia, Shamsubahrin can be heard saying that Malaysia is a wealthy nation, where its youths are not destitute like their counterparts in Indonesia.

“If in Indonesia their youths are good, they would not go overseas to find jobs. Go-Jek is only for the poor like in Jakarta, Thailand, India, Cambodia,” Shamsubahin was heard saying in the now viral video clip.

