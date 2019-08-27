Sarawak to host Malaysia Day celebration

Sarawak will play host to Malaysia Day celebrations in Kuching on Sept 16. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 27 — Sarawak is set to host the 2019 Malaysia Day celebrations in Kuching on Sept 16.

Scheduled to be held at Padang Merdeka from 5.30 pm, the celebrations will be a continuation of the National Month and the Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaigns held here from Aug 2 to 4.

According to a statement from the Malaysia Day organising committee, the theme of this year’s celebration would be Sayangi Malaysiaku: Malaysia Bersih (Love Our Malaysia: A Clean Malaysia).

The theme was chosen because it symbolises the unity and spirit of love for the country’s well-being and prosperity, while fostering and instilling a sense of integrity among all Malaysians.

Among the exciting events scheduled on the day are the ‘Shadow Play’ performance, decorated car parades as well as other performances by leading artistes.

Members of the public are invited to join in the celebrations. — Bernama