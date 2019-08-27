High Court says can’t hear SIS challenge against ‘deviant’ fatwa, directs group to Shariah courts

Lawyer Surendra Ananth speaks to reporters at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex August 27, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The High Court rejected today Sisters in Islam’s (SIS) legal challenge against a 2014 Selangor fatwa or religious edict that declared it as deviant.

Judge Datuk Nordin Hassan said the civil courts have no jurisdiction to hear the challenge against the fatwa, declaring that the matter should instead be pursued via the Shariah courts.

On October 31, 2014, SIS filed for a judicial review of a gazetted fatwa in Selangor that declared the group as “deviants” in Islam due to its alleged religious liberalism and pluralism.

The fatwa issued on July 31, 2014 also deemed any publications with elements of liberalism and religious pluralism as “haram”, or forbidden to Muslims, and can be seized by religious authorities.

It further sought for local Internet regulator the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to monitor and block social media websites with content that was against Islam.

SIS Forum (Malaysia), the group’s co-founder Zainah Mahfoozah Anwar, and Datuk Zaid Ibrahim had named the Selangor Fatwa Committee, the Selangor Islamic Religious Council (MAIS) and the Selangor state government as respondents in their application.

