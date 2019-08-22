Situation at KLIA back to normal after major systems disruption

Passengers are seen at KLIA2 in Sepang August 22, 2019, during a systems outage. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

SEPANG, Aug 22 — KLIA and KLIA2 have returned to relative normalcy after a temporary systems disruption that began last night.

Checks by Malay Mail revealed that the Flight Information Display System (FIDS) was fully operational at KLIA2, and there were no disruptions at the check-in counters as well.

Passengers are seen at KLIA2 in Sepang August 22, 2019, during a systems outage. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

“The systems are up and fully running now. It wasn’t like this in the morning when the systems were down,” said one of the Airport Care Ambassadors who wished to remain anonymous.

“If you’re travelling in a group, you can check-in at counter ‘X’ or we were informed by AirAsia staff if the counters are packed, you can do your own self check-in at one of the ‘Self Check-in’ counters.

“However, it is always advisable to come early and check yourselves in as you never know what can happen,” they added.

Passengers are seen at KLIA2 in Sepang August 22, 2019, during a systems outage. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Passengers were earlier affected by the disruption which included Wi-Fi connections, the Flight Information Display System (FIDS), check-in counters and Baggage Handling Systems (BHS).

The credit card system for the retail and food and beverage outlets has also been restored.

As many as 20 flights scheduled to depart from KLIA were delayed this morning due to a massive disruption of its systems, Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad said.

The country’s main airport operator announced the delay of 20 flights from six airlines including Malaysia Airlines, All Nippon Airways and Malindo Airways that affected domestic and international travel.