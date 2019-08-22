Interpol Red Notice issued for Nik Faisal, Jho Low over SRC funds, court told

The High Court was told today that the Red Notice issued by Interpol for Jho Low and former SRC International Sdn Bhd CEO Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil was for alleged CBT and misappropriation of SRC funds. — Picture via Facebook

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The High Court here was told today that the Red Notice issued by Interpol against businessman Low Taek Jho, better known as Jho Low, and former SRC International Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil was for alleged criminal breach of trust (CBT) and misappropriation of SRC funds.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Senior Assistant Commissioner ( Special Operations Division) Rosli Hussain, 54, said this when questioned by lawyer Harvinderjit Singh, representing former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak, who is on trial for alleged misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC funds.

Today is the 56th day of the trial.

Rosli concurred with Harvinderjit, who said that prior to the issuance of the Red Notice, a warrant of arrest was issued against Nik Faisal with regard to a criminal breach of trust (CBT) case involving SRC assets that was filed at the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Harvinderjit: The content of the Red Notice issued against Nik Faisal was similar with the Red Notice issued against Jho Low?

Rosli: Yes.

Harvinderjit: In the red notice against Jho Low, it was for (alleged) involvement in CBT and misappropriation of SRC funds?

Rosli: Yes.

Harvinderjit: Apart from that, images that were sent to several countries also stated Jho Low and Nik Faisal were suspects in embezzlement of SRC funds?

Rosli: Yes.

Questioned by Harvinderjet whether he went to Italy to investigate on purchase of jewellery by Najib in August 2014, Rosli said he did not.

Harvinderjit: Why didn’t you go? Was it because the purchase of the jewellery was as gifts for foreign leaders?

Rosli: Based on statements recorded, they were sufficient to make a charge.

Prior to this, the High Court was told that two credit cards belonging to Najib were used for purchase of RM3.3 million worth of items in one single day at De Grisogono, a luxury jewellery boutique in Italy on August 8, 2014.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC funds amounting to RM42 million.

The hearing, before Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali, continues tomorrow. — Bernama