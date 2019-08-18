King and Queen head to Brunei for three-day state visit

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah Almarhum Sultan Iskandar are pictured at Parliament March 11, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEPANG, Aug 18 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah left for Brunei today for a three-day state visit.

His Majesty was accompanied by Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah.

This is His Majesty’s first official visit to the kingdom after being installed as Malaysia’s 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on July 30 .

The special aircraft bringing the Royal couple to Bandar Seri Begawan took off from the KL International Airport at 10.55am.

On hand to wish them a safe journey were Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail; Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad; Rural Development Minister, Datuk Seri Rina Mohd Harun and Inspector-General of Police, Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador.

Before boarding the plane, the King had inspected a guard-of-honour mounted by the 1st Battalion. Royal Malay Regiment, made up of four officers and 103 men.

A 21-gun salute was also given and the national anthem played.

The visit is aimed at further boosting ties between Malaysia and Brunei.

Their Majesties’ delegation includes Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

Sultan Abdullah and Tunku Azizah are scheduled to attend a dinner with Malaysians residing in Brunei tonight,

Tomorrow, Their Majesties will be accorded a state welcome at Istana Nurul Aman.

In conjunction with the visit, Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah will confer Brunei’s highest award, the Darjah Kerabat Mahkota Brunei (DKMB), on Sultan Abdullah and the Darjah Kerabat Laila Utama Yang Amat Dihormati (DK) on Tunku Azizah.

Their Majesties are later scheduled to visit the Royal Regalia Museum.

In a separate programme, Sultan Abdullah will visit the Royal Customs and Excise Wharf and Kampong Ayer, while Tunku Azizah will visit the Brunei Arts and Handicraft Training Centre and Girl Guides Association Headquarters.

In the evening, Their Majesties will attend a royal banquet at Istana Nurul Iman.

On the final day, Sultan Abdullah is scheduled to visit the Islamic Religious Council of Brunei while Tunku Azizah will visit the Women’s Institute (WI) in Tutong, before their departure home. — Bernama