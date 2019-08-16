Dr Zakir Naik lodges report against minister Kulasegaran for inciting discord, demands apology

Dr Zakir told the police that five individuals had allegedly made defamatory statements against him through social media or websites after his August 8 speech in Kota Baru. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — India-born fugitive televangelist Dr Zakir Naik has lodged a police report against Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran and several others, and has also sent a legal demand for an apology over the latter’s alleged defamatory remarks.

In the police report lodged earlier today and sighted by the media, Dr Zakir described himself as “Dr Zakir Abdul Karim Naik and a permanent resident of Malaysia”, before going on to state that he was lodging his complaint against five individuals including Kulasegaran.

Dr Zakir told the police that the five had allegedly made defamatory statements against him through social media or websites after his August 8 speech in Kota Baru, Kelantan, and listed the links to these alleged remarks.

“I lodge this report so as to enable the police to commence an investigation against the said individuals under the Penal Code (Act 15) and / or Sedition Act 1948 (Act 574) and other relevant laws for defaming me and for instigating racial disharmony and hatred among the citizens of Malaysia,” Dr Zakir said in the police report lodged before noon at the Section 6 police station within the Shah Alam district.

The law firm acting for Dr Zakir also sent a letter of demand dated August 15 to Kulasegaran to demand for his apology, among other things.

Lawyer Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, who is representing Dr Zakir in this matter, confirmed the authenticity of the documents when contacted by Malay Mail.

He confirmed that the letter of demand has been served to Kulasegaran today and that the rest would be served by Monday.

He also confirmed that lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah would also be acting for Dr Zakir over this matter.

“Tan Sri Shafee will assist me in court,” Akberdin told Malay Mail.

MORE TO COME