Police confirm investigating Zakir Naik for incitement

Dr Zakir Naik allegedly claimed the local Indian community were more supportive of Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, than Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

SHAH ALAM, Aug 15 — India-born preacher Dr Zakir Naik is under investigation for provocation stemming from his remarks about Malaysia’s minority communities during an event in Kelantan last week.

Federal Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed confirmed the probe under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.

“Investigation papers were opened following a number of police reports we received.

“As of today, we received a total of 115 police reports nationwide,” he said during a press conference at the Selangor Contingent police headquarters here today.

However, Huzir declined to elaborate on the progress of the investigation.

The Malaysian permanent resident allegedly claimed the local Indian community were more supportive of Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, than Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

According to a Malaysiakini report yesterday, Dr Zakir also allegedly described Malaysian Chinese as “guests” in the country and should be sent back to China before he is deported.

Yesterday, federal ministers from DAP and PKR said they urged the prime minister to send Dr Zakir back to India where he is wanted for money laundering and hate speech.

In May, the televangelist demanded written guarantees from India that he would not be detained prior to any conviction in order for him to stand trial there.

Dr Zakir has been evading Indian authorities since 2016, when files were opened against him for allegedly making hate speeches and laundering money after five militants launched an attack on a bakery in Dhaka, Bangladesh that ended with 29 dead.