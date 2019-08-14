HR minister to make working visit to Japan tomorrow

Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran speaks to reporters in Putrajaya on April 23, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 14 — Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran will be making his first working visit to Japan from tomorrow to Aug 19 to further strengthen Malaysia-Japan bilateral relations, particularly in the field of social protection of workers and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) under the Look East Policy 2.0.

In a statement today, the ministry said Kulasegaran is scheduled to visit Cyberdyne Inc. in Tsukuba to view the latest technology in neurobotic technology; HAL (Hybrid Assistive Limb) Robot Suit, the first cyborg-type robot in the world that could restore, support, and enhance the functionality of a patient’s mobility when used.

Leading a delegation from the ministry and Social Security Organisation (Socso), the minister is scheduled to witness the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Socso and Cyberdyne Inc. to establish a regional centre offering cybernics treatment and training in Malaysia.

In addition, Socso would also sign an MoU with the Tsukuba University on research and development of the HAL Robot Suit design.

Kulasegaran would also visit the Nagoya Proton Therapy Centre in Nagoya to assess the Proton Beam Therapy facilities and technology used to treat cancer, which among others would help Malaysia to set a benchmark in establishing the Proton Beam Therapy Centre in Malaysia.

He would lead discussions between the ministry and the National Institute of Technology (KOSEN), Tokyo under the Japanese Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology.

“The discussion will be focusing on the exchange of students and educators between the Advanced Technology Training Center (ADTEC) of Melaka and KOSEN for the short and medium terms,” according to the statement.

In addition, discussions on the transfer of skills and modern learning in the areas of TVET would also be explored. — Bernama