Son of missing Singapore kayaker grateful to SAR personnel

A photo from Instagram of Louis Pang (centre) with his family. Pang, the son of Puah Geok Tin (second right), a woman reported missing while paddling in the waters of Endau, in Mersing. Pang thanked the entire rescue agency for her mother's search and rescue operation. — Bernama pic

MERSING, Aug 14 — The son of Puah Geok Tin, a woman who went missing while kayaking in Endau waters on Aug 8, has thanked the search and rescue team for their hard work and dedication.

Louis Pang, 24, said the rescue agencies had always provided support to his family and continued the search even while welcoming Aidiladha.

“Definitely, I really thank MMEA (Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency), Royal Malaysian Navy, Royal Malaysia Police and Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) for the help.

“My family and I are really thankful for the effort in searching for my mother,” he told reporters at the Penyabong Jetty here today.

Pang said he is keeping up his hope that his mother is alive although the body of a woman was found in Kemaman waters this afternoon and has not been identified yet.

“So, my family and I, we are hoping for the best,” he said.

Pang described his mother as a caring person who loves outdoor activities.

Last Thursday, Puah, 57, and a man, Tan Eng Soon, 62, both Singaporeans, were reported missing at about 5.40 pm while kayaking after they were separated from a group of 13 friends at an area between Pulau Sri Buat, Pahang and Pulau Mertang, Mersing. — Bernama