MCMC denies issuing approval for Sabah telco tower project

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) denies that it had issued a letter of approval for the construction of 25 telecommunication towers and related works in Semporna, Sabah.

“The letter that is being circulated which uses the name of the MCMC Sabah and Labuan Federal Territory region director is fake,” the commission said in a statement today.

MCMC said it had filed a police report today to ensure that appropriate action would be taken against the individual responsible for circulating the fake letter.

At the same time, it urged members of the public to be cautious of scams which use MCMC’s official letter, bearing signatures of its officers to offer projects to any parties. — Bernama