Cops say ‘very certain’ body found nude in jungle is missing Irish teen (VIDEO)

Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor at a press conference in Seremban August 13, 2019. — Picture by Thasha Jayamanogaran

NILAI, Aug 13 — The Deputy Inspector-General of Police Datuk Mazlan Mansor this evening said the police are certain that a body of a female found in the jungle area near The Dusun resort, was missing Irish teen, Nora Anne Quoirin,15.

He added she was found completely naked without any clothes on her.

“We have reasonable information to say that must be her. We are very certain it is Nora,” he said at a press conference at the Pantai police station here.

“Resembles Nora but we are yet to confirm with the family.

“The body was found in a stream inside a ravine... she was completely naked,” he added.

He also confirmed that the rescuers had use a police helicopter to winch the body and the deceased will be brought to the Seremban hospital for a post mortem.

“The family will also go to the hospital now for official confirmation on the body,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mazlan further explained the location where the body was found was merely 2.5km from The Dusun resort.

“I went to the fringes around the area... where she was found. The stream was about 1.2km deep in the ravine,” he said.

He also confirmed the search and rescue team have covered the area in their operations before this.

He however said it was too soon to ascertain how many days the body was at the location where it was found.

He said the case is still classified as missing person for now.

He also confirmed a group of volunteers during the search and rescue came across the body after they were tipped off by an individual in the area.

Police did not divulge further on the man who is said to have tipped off the volunteer, saying he will call for another press conference soon.

MORE TO COME