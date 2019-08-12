Grandma slashed to death, grandson seriously hurt in machete attack in Sabak Bernam

File picture of a man holding a machete. An elderly woman was brutally slashed to death while her grandson was seriously injured after five masked men armed with machetes broke into their home in Kampung Tebuk Pulai, Sabak Bernam, early this morning. — AFP pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 12 — An elderly woman was brutally slashed to death while her grandson was seriously injured after five masked men armed with machetes broke into their home in Kampung Tebuk Pulai, Sabak Bernam, early this morning.

In the 4am incident, P. Runkanaikey, 78, died on the spot and her grandson, N. Silamparasan, 22, who suffered severe injuries was being treated in hospital, said Sabak Bernam district deputy police chief DSP Lim Chee Khoon.

Lim said the grandson, a coconut seller, had become aware of the suspects presence outside the house but before he could alert his grandmother, they had already broken into the house and attacked the senior citizen.

“The grandson quickly hid under a bed but when he tried to escape later, he was slashed and seriously injured on several parts of the body and is currently being treated at Sabak Bernam Hospital,” he said in a statement here today.

Lim added that all the suspects fled in a grey Toyota Vios car, but the vehicle’s registration number could not be identified.

Upon inspection, it was found that no cash or jewellery were stolen by the suspects, even a four-wheel drive that was parked on the premises was not taken.

“Police are investigating the motive of the incident and are now looking for the suspects,” he added. — Bernama