Sabah govt looks for local workers to fill 10,000 vacancies

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 7 — The Sabah government set up some 10,440 job placements for Sabahans in the first six months of the year, Assistant State Education and Innovation Minister Mohammad Mohamarin said today.

The number is about 9 per cent of the total unemployed people in Sabah as of 2018.

“The government is committed to reducing the unemployment rate in Sabah through the Labour Department, and the placements were the results of the government’s Job Carnival roadshow that was aimed at helping rural youths find employment,” said the Banggi assemblyman.

In 2018, Sabah recorded a 5.8 per cent unemployment rate, or 112,100 people.

The number has increased over the years, from five per cent in 2015, to 5.4 per cent in 2016 and 5.6 per cent in 2017

Answering a supplementary question during Question Time in the state legislative assembly, Mohammad said that the government is looking into placing more youths and graduates in the oil and gas industry by working with local institutions like the Teknikal and Commerce training institution and Sabah Skills and Technology Centre.