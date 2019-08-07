Police insist missing Irish teen still in jungle, despite Orang Asli community claiming otherwise

Police personnel brief members of the press on search and rescue efforts for missing Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin at the Pantai police station in Kuala Lumpur August 7, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Aug 7 — Investigators believe that missing Irish teenager with specials needs, Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, is still within the jungle vicinity despite claims by the Orang Asli community that she was no longer in the surrounding area, where search efforts are currently ongoing.

Negri Sembilan deputy police chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman said police have not obtained any other information or leads that suggest other possibilities.

“We believe she is still in the vicinity because there is no other information or clue to say she has left the area,” he said this evening at the Pantai police station here.

When asked to comment on Nora Anne’s family insisting that she was abducted, Zakaria said: “Even though we are investigating the case as a missing person, we are not ruling out any other criminal possibility at this point.

“We are investigating more than that. We have all the relevant team roped in — the forensics, CID, K9 unit — not just the cops.

“So we are not ruling out any other possibilities, but until now we have not obtained any leads to classify the case otherwise. That is why we are still investigating her disappearance as a missing persons case,” he said.

Zakaria added that Nora Anne’s family is probably adamant that she has been abducted as their emotions are still running high.

“We have to understand their situation, especially with the learning disabilities their daughter has.

“If we were in their situation, we would feel the same,” he said.

Fire and Rescue Department personnel launch their search for missing Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin near the river at The Dusun in Negri Sembilan August 7, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

When asked how long investigators believe Nora Anne could survive in the jungle, Zakaria said: "There is water around the jungle area, but because she’s from Europe, I’m not sure of her body's immunity.

“If for the Orang Asli, no problem they can drink any type of water and survive," he said.

Zakaria also confirmed this is the first time Nora Anne has gone missing from the family.

He also said police have recorded the statements of 20 individuals to facilitate investigations.

Nora Anne arrived in Negri Sembilan with her parents and two other siblings on Saturday, August 4 for a two-week holiday at The Dusun, before she was found missing by her family at 8am the following day.

A window in the resort, which can only be opened from the inside, was seen left open.

Earlier this morning, Malay Mail spoke to several local villagers from the Orang Asli community who said the surrounding jungle is their "playground" since they were born here and they know the place well.

They claimed to have joined the police in their search and re convinced Nora Anne is no longer around the area, urging the police to widen the area of investigation.

MORE TO COME