Workers' association: Youth must acquire new skills to stay competitive

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The National Association of Skilled Workers (PKPB) today urged all Malaysians especially the youth to change the way they think and operate if they want to stay competitive in today's challenging work environment .

It’s secretary-general Mohd Rizan Hassan said relying on the government alone to attract investors will not work in the long-term, therefore youth and workers associations need to create a climate that will attract more foreigners to invest in Malaysia.

“The youths need to be educated and given guidance to create a strong working environment built on hard work.

“In the coming years we need foreign investments to build the nation and solidify our economy and it is our hope that the technical members and administrators of local industries will adopt new technology and learn the in’s and out’s of business so they may own their own businesses in the future,” Mohd Rizan said in a statement.

Razin said skilled workers need to go through technical and vocational teaching (TVET) that is more creative and innovative.

He also said the up-and-coming workforce must adopt a mentality of “upskilling and reskilling”, explore new technologies and studies that could benefit them in their respective fields and not just be proud of what they’ve learned in the past.

“The faster we learn the faster we can reduce our over-reliance on the government and foreign investments,” Razin continued.

“If we cannot sustain our local industries then we will forever be relying on others.

“For the sake of our country and our sovereignty we must hasten this process,” he said. — Bernama