Eight PPR Kampung Kerinchi residents injured, after lift plummets five floors

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Eight people were injured when a lift at the Kampung Kerinchi people’s housing project (PPR) malfunctioned and subsequently plummeted from the fifth floor to the ground level of the building.
In a press statement today, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department stated that they received a call alerting them to the incident at 2:36pm, after which eight and 10 fire rescue personnel from the Pantai and Seputeh Fire and Rescue Departments respectively were dispatched to the scene.
According to Fire Superintendent Muhammad Ridwan Kamarulzaman who was on-site, four victims including a child suffered a broken leg while the rest suffered ankle injuries.
The victims, aged 10 to 69-years-old, were extricated from the lift by their neighbours before receiving treatment from Fire and Rescue personnel.
All victims have been sent to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for further treatment.