Eight PPR Kampung Kerinchi residents injured, after lift plummets five floors

The lift is cordoned off after the incident. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 — Eight people were injured when a lift at the Kampung Kerinchi people’s housing project (PPR) malfunctioned and subsequently plummeted from the fifth floor to the ground level of the building.

In a press statement today, the Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department stated that they received a call alerting them to the incident at 2:36pm, after which eight and 10 fire rescue personnel from the Pantai and Seputeh Fire and Rescue Departments respectively were dispatched to the scene.

A man is stretchered from the scene. — Picture via Twitter/Bernamadotcom

According to Fire Superintendent Muhammad Ridwan Kamarulzaman who was on-site, four victims including a child suffered a broken leg while the rest suffered ankle injuries.

The victims, aged 10 to 69-years-old, were extricated from the lift by their neighbours before receiving treatment from Fire and Rescue personnel.

All victims have been sent to Universiti Malaya Medical Centre for further treatment.