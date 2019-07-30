Deep state impedes Pakatan institutional, political reforms for New Malaysia, says Kit Siang

Lim Kit Siang said the deep state in Malaysia is an important reason behind the slow progress in institutional and political reforms for New Malaysia. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 30 — The deep state in Malaysia is an important reason behind the slow progress in institutional and political reforms for New Malaysia, says veteran DAP leader Lim Kit Siang.

He said the deep state would be even more assertive and obstructive if it is convinced that the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government is only for a short period of time and would dissolve in a matter of months.

In a statement today, Lim said the time-span has expanded to a half-term even though he said many were aware that the ruling party intends to serve out its full term.

The battle for the hearts and minds of the deep state can only be won if the deep state is convinced that the PH government in Putrajaya is stable, cohesive and committed to the five pillar-promises for a New Malaysia as contained its manifesto in the 14th General Election.

“... and that Pakatan Harapan will be the government for the next few general election cycles — that they can slow down but cannot stop the emergence of a New Malaysia,” the statement read.

Citing his speech at the Sarawak Day dinner celebration organised by PH Sarawak on Sunday, Lim spoken of the ruling party’s objectives to transform Malaysia from a global kleptocracy and into a leading nations of integrity.

He said hoped to see Malaysia would improve annually in both the ranking score of the Transparency International (TI) Corruption Perception Index (CPI) and qualifies as the top 30 leading nations in integrity, as he said opposed to being between the 50th and 62nd ranking under the former leadership of Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“Early this year, the perception spread that the PH government is not a viable government because of three by-election victory by the proponents of “klepto-theocracy”, but this misleading perception was pulverised by the historic landslide victory of Pakatan-Warisan in the Sandakan parliamentary by-election in May this year.

“This is a lesson for the deep state, for it must accept that the aspirations for a New Malaysia is the aspiration of all Malaysians, regardless of race, religion or region, and that the will of the people in a democratic Malaysia must prevail,” he added in the statement.

Earlier today, The Malaysian Insight reported that Foreign Affairs Minister Saifuddin Abdullah reiterating that the deep state in Malaysia is out to undermine the PH government, which refers to a “state within a state” pursuing its agenda outside of the national political leadership.

Saifuddin had in April given a similar warning against the attempt of a deep state wanting to remove the ruling party through undemocratic means.