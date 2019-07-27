Malaysia’s 16th Agong: A king who is always at ease with the people

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, takes after his father in terms of his caring attitude, humble nature and desire to be with the people. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — Like father, like son. This saying is a fitting description of Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustaffa Billah Shah and his late father Sultan Ahmad Shah Al Musta’in Billah.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong takes after his father in terms of his caring attitude, humble nature and desire to be with the people, especially when they are hit by disasters. For the people of Pahang, this is nothing new as the Pahang royalty has for years been known for the compassion they extend to the people.

Lately, a video of Sultan Abdullah helping an accident victim in Putrajaya while on his way to attend a pre-Cabinet meeting with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad went viral on social media.

Prior to that, Sultan Abdullah was seen queuing at a fast-food restaurant in Pahang, proving that he is willing to put protocol aside just to be with the people.

At a special interview with the media at Istana Negara recently, held in conjunction with the installation of Sultan Abdullah as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Tuesday, the King — reflecting on the social media posts that went viral — said he did not do it for publicity and that he was like that by nature and often interacted with the public when he was in Pahang.

“I did not do it to win praises, claps or credit... let me say with all sincerity that I will continue to do such things,” he told the journalists.

The King said he did not just take after his father but also his grandfather.

“So, it (helping nature) is in our blood. I feel more comfortable when I am with the rakyat,” he said.

On his first day in Istana Negara, His Majesty informed the prime minister that the palace was too big for him and that he was not used to staying in such a huge palace.

“He (Dr Mahathir) merely smiled,” said Sultan Abdullah, adding that even though he was now based in Kuala Lumpur he would still try to get close to the people.

Recounting the recent incident where His Majesty extended a helping hand to an accident victim, a smiling Sultan Abdullah said he had a couple of reasons for stopping at the accident site. One was to check if the victim needed to be sent to the hospital and the other, to prevent traffic congestion.

“... traffic always builds up whenever an accident occurs. So I thought if I could get the vehicle moved to the side (of the road) and call the police, the ‘jam’ can be cleared quickly. That was one of the reasons, besides my sincere wish to help (the victim) so now you know,” explained Sultan Abdullah.

On a lighter note, he shared the story of an individual who called His Majesty to ask when he would be heading to Melaka as he (the individual) wanted to stage an accident to give himself an opportunity to be helped by the King himself.

Bringing royalty closer to the people

Born on July 30, 1959, at Istana Mangga Tunggal in Pekan, Pahang, Sultan Abdullah has never really been able to run away from protocol.

The saying ‘Raja dan rakyat berpisah tiada’ (The ruler and his people cannot be parted), which was oft-quoted by his father Sultan Ahmad Shah, is something Sultan Abdullah holds dear.

“I’ve always regarded myself as one of the rakyat. I don’t regard myself as royalty... protocol exists but I don’t want to be too rigid. At times, I will spontaneously do what I can to get closer to the people.

“It’s difficult for me to say that I can’t do this or do that... if I can get closer to the rakyat, if I can greet the rakyat, if I can speak to the rakyat, I will do all these,” said Sultan Abdullah.

The King said as head of Islam in the four states ruled by the Yang di-Pertua Negeri, three federal territories and Pahang, he tries to make time to attend Friday prayers at one of the mosques there on a rotation basis, as well as at the mosque at Istana Negara.

Election as Yang di-Pertuan Agong

Commenting on his proclamation as Pahang sultan and election as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah said he never expected the two important events to occur within such a short space of time.

Unforeseen circumstances had led to His Majesty ascending the state throne and accepting his election as Yang di-Pertuan Agong but with mixed feelings.

“I really didn’t expect to be proclaimed as Sultan of Pahang and immediately after that elected as Agong because, in January, my father was still alive and well.

“The Conference of Rulers announced the change (in the office of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in January) due to reasons all of us already know. The question of me becoming the Yang di-Pertuan Agong had never occurred to me. I didn’t even think I was going to become the sultan. The current Yang di-Pertuan Agong then had another three years in office. It is hard for me to say what would happen in two or three years’ time because no one can predict that. But when it happened (becoming the sultan and Yang di-Pertuan Agong) I accepted it but it was tinged with sadness.”

Sultan Abdullah is, nevertheless, grateful to God and prepared to undertake the responsibilities entrusted with him for which, he added, he would need all the necessary encouragement, support and views that would be beneficial for the nation.

His Majesty’s installation as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Tuesday is also set to create history as it coincides with Sultan Abdullah’s 60th birthday.

“It so happens that the installation day falls on my 60th birthday. Of course, it will be a very meaningful day. Very significant. Normally, when people turn 60 they will think of retiring but I’m going to start work.

“I hope it will be a very memorable day for the two of us. I hope the people will pray for all of us to live in a peaceful and congenial environment,” said Sultan Abdullah.

The King acknowledged that his appointment as Crown Prince of Pahang at age 15 and Regent of Pahang for a period of five years at age 20 gave him early exposure to royal duties, adding that it has helped him a lot in discharging his duties since assuming the office of Yang di-Pertuan Agong in January.

His father, the late Sultan Ahmad Shah, had often entrusted His Majesty with the task of resolving state-level problems and representing him at the Conference of Rulers meetings. The experience gained by His Majesty has enabled him to have a mature approach when carrying out his duties.

“My father had set high expectations for me since I was young. He gave me a lot of exposure and opportunities through my positions as Crown Prince and Regent of Pahang.

“My experience has helped me a lot. I am so indebted (to my father) and I hope I can deliver,” added Sultan Abdullah.

Tunku Azizah and Istana Abdulaziz

Sultan Abdullah, who enjoys listening to the melodious numbers by renowned singer Lionel Richie, confessed that he missed his “home” — Istana Abdulaziz — in Kuantan so much so that His Majesty would set aside some time to return home.

It was in that very palace His Majesty and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah raised their children.

“Istana Abdulaziz is our home. So obviously we treasure our good times there and, indeed, I miss my bed over there, I miss my gym,” said His Majesty, adding that he found the staff at Istana Negara very professional.

Sultan Abdullah, who is getting accustomed to life at Istana Negara, said he begins the day by checking his phone and work schedule before heading to the gymnasium. After that, he is ready to receive any minister or government officer who has sought an audience with His Majesty.

On Tunku Azizah, Sultan Abdullah said she is a meticulous, romantic and resolute woman.

“She (Raja Permaisuri Agong) is such a hands-on person and very meticulous and particular she is also romantic and gives strong opinions and is very good at that,” added Sultan Abdullah. — Bernama