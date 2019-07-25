Stop selling ‘ghost smoke’ candy or face heavy penalty, minister warns retailers

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry viewed seriously the issue and had been intensifying effort and deploying more enforcement personnel to tackle the ghost smoke candy issue. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

ALOR SETAR, July — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) today warned all retailers, including sundry shop owners, not to sell the ‘ghost smoke’ candy, especially to schoolchildren or face consequent legal action and heavy penalty.

Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said the ministry viewed seriously the issue and had been intensifying effort and deploying more enforcement personnel to tackle the ghost smoke candy issue.

“So, I am warning all retailers not to sell the candy because selling such a cheap item can land them a very heavy penalty,” he told reporters after the presentation of credentials for northern zone parliamentary consumerism coordinators here today.

In the raid in Kulim, for example, he said the ministry’s enforcement team seized 108 packets of the candy worth only RM54, but the seller could face fine of up to RM100,000 or a jail term not exceeding three years or both if convicted under Section 5 (1) the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

The candy produces a smoke-like vapour and a recent video showing children ‘smoking’ it has gone viral on social media, causing much concern to parents and the authorities.

Initial investigations found that the candy was an imported product with a dubious halal logo and had been in the local markets for several years, mostly sold by hawkers near school areas. — Bernama