Sabah CM: PM set to announce restoration of state’s rights soon

Ketua Menteri Sabah, Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal, menyampaikan ucapan penangguhan di Dewan Tertutup Kompleks Sukan Tawau 17 Februari 2019. — Foto oleh Bernama

KOTA KINABALU, July 25 — Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad could reveal the return of Sabah’s rights as enshrined under the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) soon.

The Sabah chief minister said they were making progress in discussions with the federal government on the matter via the steering committee reviewing the MA63 and have agreed in principle on some provisions.

“I leave it to the prime minister to make the announcement on what we have agreed on. Some of it have yet to be brought to the Cabinet for approval, although we have agreed on it in principle,” he said when asked to comment on the recent meeting held by the committee.

Shafie said that while some provisions were uncontroversial, others such as a 40 per cent share of state-derived revenue for Sabah were more complicated and needed further study.

“We need to figure out which sectors we can collect, that sort of thing.

“It is progressing well, but not everything we want can be realised in a short period. There is a lot to be ironed out,” he said.

Shafie said the meetings provided better platforms for Sabah and Sarawak to express their needs according to the MA63.

Last September 16, Dr Mahathir said that Sabah and Sarawak will be acknowledged as equal partners to Peninsular Malaysia via a review of the MA63.

Dr Mahathir is personally chairing the steering committee that meets once every two months and is expected to submit its final report soon.