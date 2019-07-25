Ministry enforcement team confiscates ‘ghost smoke’ candy from wholesaler in Masai

The candies resemble cigarettes with a smoke-like effect when it is sucked. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, July 25 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) enforcement team seized 150 packets of “Ghost Smoke” candy from a wholesaler in Masai, near here, yesterday.

Johor KPDNHEP director Mohd Hairul Anuar Bohro said this followed a state-wide crackdown on outlets selling snack food after it received feedback that the halal logo and product information on the candy packets could be dubious.

He said the team had carried out checks on 132 premises over the last two days but had only found the 150 packets of “Ghost Smoke Cool Fruit Powder” candy at the wholesaler’s premises.

“The candy packets have a dubious halal logo. The sources were also under investigation,” he told reporters at a press conference, here today.

The candy produces a smoke-like vapour and a recent video showing children “smoking” it has gone viral on social media sites, causing much concern to parents and the authorities.

“It is learnt that the wholesaler sells the candy to retailers at RM7.50 per box containing 30 packets, and students buy it at 50 sen a packet,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 5 of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011.

Mohd Hairul said the Johor KPDNHEP would continue its inspection and monitoring (the sale of the candy) from time to time.

The public with information on the sale of the ghost smoke candy can lodge a complaint at the KPDNHEP portal https://e-aduan.pdnhep.gov.my or contact its call centre at 1800-886-800.

In Kedah, the Kulim KPDNHEP enforcement team seized 108 packets of similar candy during the raid on retail and wholesale premises in Pekan Mahang, yesterday.

In a statement today, its chief, Mohd Fazly Edros said all the 108 packets of the ghost smoke candy worth RM54 were found in four boxes at one of the premises.

“The owner of the premises will be investigated for offences under Section 5 (1) of the Trade Descriptions Act 2011,” he said. — Bernama