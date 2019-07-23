NGOs lodge police report over Facebook account insulting Islam

NGOs filed a police report against a ‘Wendy Loong’ for allegedly insulting Islam on Facebook. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 23 — Several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) today lodged police reports against a Facebook account owner using the alias ‘Wendy Loong’ for allegedly insulting Islam on the social site.

Among the NGOs were Martabat Jalinan Muhibbah Malaysia (MJMM), Ikatan Rakyat Insan Muslim Malaysia (IRIMM), Gerak Kerja Gabungan Ayahanda Selangor (Gegas), Gerakan Reformis Rakyat Malaysia (Reformis), Amanah Rahsia Cekal (ARC) and Pertubuhan Inspirasi Wanita Perak (PIWP).

The police reports were lodged by IRIM president Amir Amsaa Alla Pitchay and MJMM president Abdul Rani Kulup Abdullah, accompanied by PIWP chairman Monaliza Mohtar and other NGO representatives at the Dang Wangi Police Headquarters here at 1.43pm.

Amir said the reports were filed to urge the police to conduct an investigation, and subsequently take firm action against the Facebook account owner.

“We urge the police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to investigate this matter down to the core, and take action such as setting up a special body to monitor such serious issues so that they do not recur.

“Social websites are not meant to be used to insult and defame other races or religions, so (people should) use social networks in the best possible manner,” he told Bernama after lodging the report. — Bernama