Putrajaya unveils new Visit Malaysia Year 2020 logo, replaces old controversial logo

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad together with Tourism Minister Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi during the unveiling of the new Visit Malaysia 2020 logo at KLIA, Sepang July 22,2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEPANG, July 22 — The Pakatan Harapan government unveiled the new Visit Malaysia 2020 logo today, replacing the old one commissioned by the previous Barisan National administration which was heavily criticised for its amateurish design.

The new logo, inspired by recognisable icons of Malaysia such as the hornbill and hibiscus, was launched by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The logo was selected from among 586 entries submitted in a competition between March 11 to 24.

The winning logo was designed by 23-year-old Alfred Phua Hong Fook.

“The Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture and Tourism Malaysia when inviting Malaysians to participate in the logo creation of the Visit Malaysia 2020 campaign intended to remind everyone that this is a national campaign that requires the participation and support of everyone, whether they are directly involved in the tourism industry or not.

“Malaysians have to realise that the success of this campaign will benefit everyone as spillover from the tourist industry spreads to all businesses and industries,” Dr Mahathir said in his opening speech.

The Visit Malaysia Year 2020 logo is seen on an aircraft at the Bunga Raya Complex, Sepang July 22, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

The tagline for the campaign “Visit Truly Asia Malaysia 2020” was said to have been the brainchild of Dr Mahathir.

“Before we talk about Malaysia Truly Asia, but now Visit Truly Asia Malaysia. Slightly different but still truly Malaysia,” he said.

On a separate question during the press conference where it was asked if certain groups protesting against concerts and events by international artistes here could affect tourist arrival, Dr Mahathir said such objection had only come from the minority.

“We should cater to the majority. But the majority should make their voices heard.

“Just a group of activists trying to show they are the majority in Malaysia... they are not,” he said.

In 2018, 25.8 million tourists visited the country, and Malaysia secured 15th place among countries with the highest number of tourist arrivals.