Water cuts in Klang Valley next week? It actually starts today

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — Klang Valley residents will be hit by yet another water disruption today as Syarikat Bekalan Air Selangor (Syabas) announced the temporary closure of Phases 1, 2 and 3 of the Sungai Selangor Water Treatment Plant due to odour pollution.

This is the latest episode of water woe to hit the Klang Valley after Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) — the parent company of Syabas — had, earlier this week, announced that it will shut the Sungai Selangor Phase 1 Water Treatment Plant from July 23 to July 26 for much-needed improvement works.

Both temporary shutdowns will affect several areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat.

Members of the public may obtain the latest information and status updates through the company’s website at www.syabas.com.my, Air Selangor smartphone application, or via Facebook and Twitter.