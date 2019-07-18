IGP: ‘Hundreds of thousands of ringgit' spent to create sex videos implicating minister

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said that the money was spent with the aim of tarnishing a certain leader’s reputation. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador today said that a leader of a political party had spent hundreds of thousands of ringgit to create sex videos implicating a Cabinet minister.

Abdul Hamid in a statement today said that the money was spent with the aim of tarnishing a certain leader’s reputation.

“The result of PDRM’s investigations reveal that there is a notorious pact led by the leader of a political party, aimed at embarrassing and tarnishing the reputation of a certain individual.

“The videos which were spread with the intention to provoke people’s anger, was produced by a party, who was paid hundreds of thousands of ringgit,” Abdul Hamid said.

MORE TO COME