SRC trial: Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia ex-CEO helped shift RM42m from CSR partner to Najib’s accounts

Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 16, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The transfers of RM42 million from Ihsan Perdana Sdn Bhd (IPSB) into Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s bank accounts were facilitated by a former Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia (YR1M) chief executive on orders from Najib’s ex-aide in 2014 and 2015, the High Court heard today.

YR1M former chief executive Ung Su Ling said she gave IPSB’s chief executive Datuk Dr Shamsul Anwar Sulaiman the details of the receipient account and the amount to be transferred.

She said these were provided by Najib’s ex-aide, the late Datuk Azlin Alias.

She explained that the three fund transfers for corporate social responsibility (CSR) purposes were made in tranches of RM27 million, RM5 million and RM10 million.

“In September 2014, I had gone to Azlin’s office at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) to discuss YR1M matters as the latter’s office was located there.

“During our meeting, Azlin informed me that a sum of money will be transferred to IPSB’s account but I was not told of the amount and transfer date,” she said.

Three months later, Ung said Azlin informed her through WhatsApp that an unspecified sum was banked into IPSB’s account.

“I was then instructed to inform IPSB’s CEO to transfer RM27 million and RM5 million to two accounts in AmBank of which I was provided with the account number and name,” she said.

Ung said Azlin again contacted her through WhatsApp in February 2015 for the same purpose, this time specifying RM10 million.

Former Yayasan Rakyat 1Malaysia (YR1M) chief executive Ung Su Ling leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 16, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

Ung’s statements matched a previous prosecution witness’s testimony — IPSB chief executive Datuk Dr Shamsul Anwar Sulaiman — in which the latter confirmed in court that he approved money transfers totalling RM42 million from IPSB into bank accounts belonging to Najib.

It was previously revealed in court that a total of RM42 million from IPSB made its way into two personal accounts of Najib (2112022011-880 and 2112022011-906) between December 2014 and February 2015, in three tranches of RM27 million, RM5 million, and RM10 million.

Both account-880 and account-906 opened at AmBank Jalan Raja Chulan branch were registered under Najib.

Ung is the prosecution’s 49th witness in Najib’s ongoing trial on alleged abuse of position, money-laundering and criminal breach of trust over RM42 million of funds from SRC International Sdn Bhd, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.

MORE TO COME