IGP says police not dragging feet over Indonesia’s alleged rape by Perak exco

IGP Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador says the investigations into an Indonesian worker’s allegation of being raped by her employer is now in the final stage. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

SEMENYIH, July 16 — Police investigations into an Indonesian worker’s allegation of being raped by her employer, Perak executive councillor Paul Yong, is now in the final stage, Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador said today.

The inspector-general of police confirmed the Perak police chief’s statement that investigation papers have been sent to the state deputy public prosecutor for review and further action.

“So on our part we will wait, but there will not be any delays on the part of the police to resolve the issue,” Hamid told reporters after an award ceremony to honour policemen with the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara at the Batalion 4 PGA camp here.

Tronoh assemblyman Yong is in the spotlight after his 23-year-old Indonesian maid lodged a report on July 8, accusing him of raping her at his house in Meru here.

The police arrested Yong the next day and recorded his statement before releasing him on bail.

Medical examinations were also performed on both Yong and the Indonesian as part of the investigation.

Yong has denied the rape allegation.

Perak police chief Datuk Razarudin Husain told reporters in Ipoh earlier today that Yong’s accuser is now in a “safe house” in the country, under the care of Indonesian envoys, and will remain here until the case is completed.