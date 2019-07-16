IGP: Investigators leaving no stone unturned in sex video probe

The IGP noted that of the six suspects remanded for the investigations, five are said to be involved with the senior assistant of a Selangor assemblyman. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

SEMENYIH, July 16 — The police are investigating all possibilities in the sex video scandal implicating a federal minister, said Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador.

He noted that of the six suspects remanded for the investigations, five are said to be involved with the senior assistant of a Selangor assemblyman.

“The direction of the investigation is leaning towards that. If those responsible spread the video via social media then it is an offense under the law,” Hamid said during an award ceremony to honour policemen with the Pingat Jasa Pahlawan Negara at the Batalion 4 PGA camp.

He also said more arrests may be made for the case if needed.

“Such a case is complicated as it involves politicians and such. So we are careful as we do not want to be careless and make rash decisions.

“So whatever action to be taken will be in accordance to standard operating procedures, and we will also communicate with the Attorney-General’s Chambers for feedback,” Hamid said.

The six remanded include former Santubong PKR Youth chief Haziq Aziz and five other men aged 25 to 38.

Police have stated they are trying to ascertain who is the mastermind behind the video’s release between the six.