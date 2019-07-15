Gobind: Ministry fosters spirit of patriotism through RTM

Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo speaks during a press conference at Parliament on April 11, 2019. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, July 15 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry continues to foster, through the Department of Broadcasting (RTM) and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), the spirit of patriotism in the people of all ages, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Minister Gobind Singh Deo said this effort to get the people to assimilate the right mindset and the concept of nationhood is carried out over various broadcast platforms and radio and television channels.

He said this is in line with the broadcasting guidelines which set out that RTM broadcast materials should always support the country’s vision and enhance the sense of identity of youths in the country.

“Since January this year, RTM, through its TV1 channel, aired almost 40 programmes of various genre involving the injection of motivation and the spirit of love for the country in its viewers, particularly the younger generation.

“This included serious programmes, such as inspirational discussions that motivate youngsters to excel in their careers, and light programmes, such as telemovies and entertainment programmes like concerts which also carry the theme of nationhood,” he said during oral question time in the house.

He was replying to a question from Sabri Azit (PAS-Jerai) who had wanted to know of the programmes aligned to motivating the younger generation towards enhancing the value of identity as Malaysian citizens.

Gobind said that Bernama has programmes geared towards enhancing the value of identity as citizens through its television channel, Bernama News Channel, and Bernama Radio.

“Bernama has broadcast several bual bicara (talk show) programmes and interviews which featured as guests young people who have been successful in life and business,” he said.

Gobind also said that the ministry is prepared to consider proposals on broadcasting programmes on distinguished leaders and individuals who have contributed to the country.

“I am prepared to consider this. We are already beginning to air such programmes. One example is the Bicara Inspirasi talk show entitled Dari Seni ke Politik with the Honourable Lembah Pantai MP,” he said.

He was replying to a supplementary question from R.S.N. Rayer (PH-Jelutong) on whether the government plans to produce programmes featuring Pakatan Harapan political figures as role models for the younger generation. — Bernama