Najib says will reveal who disclosed Kit Siang’s ‘plan’ on Bersatu, if needed

Datuk Seri Najib Razak speaking to the press when met at the Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) committee member Datuk Hamidah Osman’s daughter’s wedding reception at Royal Perak Golf Club in Ipoh July 13, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, July 13 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak said today he will only reveal the identity of the person, who he claimed had revealed Lim Kit Siang’s plan on Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, if necessary.

However, the Barisan Nasional advisory board chairman said that the person who claimed that Lim had suggested for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to form Bersatu was previously from the ruling coalition.

“I don’t want to reveal the name of the person, but if necessary I will,” he told a press conference after attending Parti Bumiputera Perkasa Malaysia (Putra) committee member Datuk Hamidah Osman’s daughter’s wedding reception at Royal Perak Golf Club here.

Najib said he decided to reveal the matter he had long known now as he believes the public should know about DAP’s alleged “game plan”, which he claimed the party has managed to achieve in just a short term.

Yesterday, Najib credited Lim for the formation of Bersatu, which is the youngest component party in the ruling Pakatan Harapan (PH) chaired by Dr Mahathir and headed by Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Najib claimed the Iskandar Puteri MP made the suggestion to Dr Mahathir ahead of the 14th general election to pit Malays against each other and cause their own downfall.

Najib pointed to the Election 2018 results as proof of his assertion.

However, Lim today laughed off Najib’s allegation of “fathering” all but one of the Malay parties in PH as the delusions of a “mental case”.