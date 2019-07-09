Nga: Authorities to probe claim Perak DAP exco raped his maid

Deputy Speaker Nga Kor Ming speaks to reporters at Parliament, Kuala Lumpur July 3, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

IPOH, July 9 — Perak DAP chairman Nga Kor Ming said that the party will let authorities conduct a full investigation into the allegation that a Perak executive councillor from DAP had sexually assaulted his Indonesian maid.

"This is a very serious allegation and the party views the matter with grave concern.

"As a police report had been lodged yesterday, the party is of the view that no one is above the law and as such will leave it to the authorities to conduct a full investigation," he said in a statement.

Nga also said that appropriate action will be taken depending on the outcome of the investigation by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the implicated Perak executive councillor had reportedly told the local Chinese media that he is innocent.

The state assemblyman had reportedly said that he will give his full cooperation to the police.

It was learnt that the victim lodged a report at the Jelapang Police Station here yesterday.

Malay Mail attempted to contact the said DAP leader, but could not reach him for comment.