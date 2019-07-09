Muhyiddin says sex video probe still ongoing despite PM believing clips are fake

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin is pictured at the Parliament lobby in Kuala Lumpur July 4, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said the police will keep investigating the sex clips implicating Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali notwithstanding the prime minister’s belief that these were likely fabrications.

He said a special task force has been formed to thoroughly investigate the matter and that it should be given enough leeway to do so.

“I think the prime minister’s is conveying his view of what he feels about the whole situation, but as minister of home affairs, there is already a special task force,” Muhyiddin told reporters outside the Dewan Rakyat.

He vowed that the police will act impartially in the investigation as the government was also eager to safeguard the agency’s integrity.

Muhyiddin then reiterated his call for the task force to be allowed to act without influence.

“There should be no pressure on the task force to do their job. Let us wait for their report.

“I do not think it will take a very long time. The authorities may need to do further probing, but it will not go on for years. That is unreasonable, a few weeks or so makes more sense,” Muhyiddin said.

Despite his predicted timeline, the minister cautioned against speculation on the expected date for the investigation report.

“Once the report has been completed, it will be forwarded to the attorney general for review, and further decision,” Muhyiddin said.

The clips first emerged in May and former Santubong PKR Youth Haziq Abdullah Abdul Aziz then claimed he was one of two men in them and accused Azmin of being the other.

Azmin has consistently rejected the allegation while PKR also sacked Haziq last week.

On June 13 Dr Mahathir dismissed the sex clips as likely to be fake, and condemned their use as little more than “dirty tactics” to run down certain individuals.