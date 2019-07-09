IGP: Four militants nabbed in anti-terror raids, including Rohingya who threatened to assassinate Bangladesh PM

A 54-year-old Filipino electrician was among those detained for terrorism offences. — Picture courtesy of PDRM

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Bukit Aman Special Branch’s Counter-Terrorism (E8) division rounded up four terror suspects belonging to different extremist group, including a Rohingya man who had threatened to assassinate Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador in a statement today said the Rohingya man, 41, was picked up in Sungai Petani, Kedah on June 24.

“The suspect, who worked at a construction site in Sungai Petani, is a supporter of the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA).

“He was arrested for uploading a video in which he threatened to assassinate Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on his social media account.

“The suspect was detained three times previously for entering Malaysia illegally in 1997, for using fake travel documents in 2012 and for being involved in human smuggling activities in 2015,” Abdul Hamid said.

The E8 division also arrested three other suspects following a crackdown on terror suspects from June 14 to July 13.

On June 14, in Klang, Selangor, a 54-year-old Filipino electrician was detained for being involved with the notorious Abu Sayyaf terrorist group.

“Initial investigations suggest the suspect was involved in several kidnap for ransom cases in Sabah waters.

“The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) had informed the police that the suspect is on their wanted list,” Abdul Hamid said.

The third suspect, an Indian national, was arrested in Ampang on June 21, after police received information that the suspect is a facilitator to Sikh militant group Babbar Khalsa International (BKI).

Abdul Hamid said the 24-year-old suspect entered Malaysia in November 2018 and have wired RM7,600 to finance the terror groups activities in South-east Asia.

“The fourth suspect, also a Rohingya man, was picked up on July 3 in Alor Setar, Kedah.

“The suspect, who works as a madrasah teacher in Bukit Pinang, was detained for supporting ARSA,” Abdul Hamid said.

Abdul Hamid said the detainees are suspected of committing a terrorism offence under the Penal Code (Act 574) and being investigated under the Security Offences (Special Measures) 2012 (Act 747).