Cops nab 26 prostitutes in Bandar Melaka

MELAKA, July 5 — A total of 26 prostitutes comprising 24 foreigners and two locals were arrested by the authorities in an operation conducted around Bandar Melaka last night.

Central Melaka district police chief ACP Afzanizar Ahmad said the operation codenamed ‘Op Noda’ was conducted at three budget hotels around Jalan Munshi Abdullah and Jalan Kilang Melaka.

“The foreign women detained were aged between 24 and 38, comprising of Bangladeshis, Indonesians and Thais, while the two locals from Sabah are aged 26 and 33,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said the police also detained seven other locals who took care of the premises, a Bangladeshi counter assistant and two Bangladeshi customers.

Afzanizar said all the premises were offering prostitution services, targeting foreign customers working in Melaka. — Bernama