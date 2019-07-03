KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Vietnamese-registered vessels were the largest group among those caught by the authorities for illegally fishing in Malaysian waters, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said.
During the Question and Answer session in Parliament today, the Pulai MP said that 706 Vietnamese vessels have been caught within a 12-year period.
Minister: Vietnamese ships worst offenders of illegal fishing in Malaysian waters
