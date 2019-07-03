Malay Mail

Minister: Vietnamese ships worst offenders of illegal fishing in Malaysian waters

Published 1 hour ago on 03 July 2019

BY YISWAREE PALANSAMY

Marine police seized an illegal Vietnamese trawler and nabbed all five crew on board for illegal fishing in Kudat July 1, 2019. — Picture courtesy of MMEA
KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Vietnamese-registered vessels were the largest group among those caught by the authorities for illegally fishing in Malaysian waters, Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub said.

During the Question and Answer session in Parliament today, the Pulai MP said that 706 Vietnamese vessels have been caught within a 12-year period.

