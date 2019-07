File photo of Tim Leissner with his wife former supermodel Kimora Lee Simmons. Leissner pled guilty to bribery charges in the US last August for his role in helping raise funds through bond offerings for 1MDB. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) has today banned Tim Leissner, top investor for US bank Goldman Sachs who was linked to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, for life.

“The SFC considers that Leissner’s conduct demonstrates a serious lack of honesty and integrity and called into question his fitness and properness to be a licensed person,” it said in a statement.