Singapore warns against four skin creams including one from Malaysia after infant hospitalised

(Clockwise from top left) D’Splendid Kidzema Cream, Clair de Lune P. Tuberose Day Cream, and Clair de Lune S. Involcurata Night Cream. — Picture by Singapore Health Sciences Authority via TODAY

SINGAPORE — The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) has warned the public to stop using four skin creams, used for diaper rash and eczema, after they were found to contain “undeclared potent ingredients”.

The four creams flagged by HSA in a statement today are:

An unlabelled diaper cream supplied by a traditional practitioner in Malaysia

D’Splendid Kidzema Cream

Clair de Lune P. Tuberose Day Cream, and

Clair de Lune S. Involcurata Night Cream

HSA’s tests showed that the creams contained ingredients such as steroids, antibiotics and antifungals.

Infant developed Cushing’s Syndrome

In one case, an infant less than a year old developed Cushing’s syndrome after an unlabelled cream from a traditional practitioner in Malaysia was applied on her for diaper rash. Tests by HSA found that the product contained betamethasone valerate (a potent steroid) and clotrimazole (an antifungal medicine).

Symptoms of Cushing’s syndrome — caused by the steroid in the cream — included a rounded “moon-face” and a “buffalo hump” on the infant’s back due to fat accumulation. The baby also had excessive hair growth on her body and thinning of the skin.

The steroid also weakened her immune system which led to recurrent infections, and caused poor developmental growth. She is undergoing treatment after being discharged from hospital.

Potent eczema creams

In a separate case, a woman noticed her child’s eczema clear up after only two applications of the D’Splendid Kidzema Cream. The cream was marketed as a relief for skin rashes, eczema, haemorrhoids and mosquito bites for babies and children up to 14 years old. However, her child’s eczema worsened three days after she stopped applying the cream.

HSA said that the cream contained ciprofloxacin (an antibiotic) and terbinafine (an antifungal medicine). Creams containing terbinafine are not recommended for use on children under the age of 12, while ciprofloxacin is a prescription-only drug that should only be used under medical supervision. Inappropriate use of these ingredients can make them less effective against future infections, added HSA.

D’Splendid has been directed by HSA to stop selling the cream and to recall it from shelves.

In another case, two cosmetic creams sold on various e-commerce and social media platforms were found to contain multiple potent ingredients.

A woman reported that her eczema flared up when she stopped applying the Clair de Lune P. Tuberose Day Cream’ and Clair de Lune S. Involcurata Night Cream.

HSA’s tests found that the day cream was tainted with a steroid, while the night cream contained an antihistamine. Both creams also contained antibiotics and antifungal ingredients. They had also been falsely touted to contain ‘all-natural plant-based ingredients’ and ‘zero chemical’, added HSA.

HSA said it has told administrators of local e-commerce platforms to remove listings for the two creams.

Consumers are advised to stop using all four affected products and to see a doctor if they are experiencing adverse effects, said HSA.

It also urged members of the public to exercise caution when purchasing health products or unlabelled products online, especially from unfamiliar sources.

Those found guilty of selling and supplying illegal health products face up to three years’ jail and/or a fine of up to S$100,000 (RM305,351). — TODAY