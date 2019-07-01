BN lawmaker: Why should Malaysians know how much we’re worth?

Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman challenged the government’s proposal for mandatory asset declarations from all federal lawmakers. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — A Barisan Nasional (BN) MP challenged today the government’s proposal for mandatory asset declarations from all federal lawmakers, demanding to know why Malaysians deserved such information.

During the debate on the motion to compel MPs to declare their assets, Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman stood to object and said lawmakers have a fundamental right to privacy.

“What is the right of the public to know about my assets? Likewise the assets of you all.

“To know this YB profited RM100,000 or RM1 billion, and then to publicise it in the portal so people will know.

“And after all, this is the basic right of that person (MP),” he added.

MORE TO COME