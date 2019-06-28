MCMC: Three company directors charged, fined for selling unapproved RFID scanners

Mohd Shafie explained that all parties pleaded guilty when the charges, proffered under the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000, were read to them at the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Three directors were recently charged and fined in court after their company was caught selling Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID) scanners not approved by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), the latter said today.

A statement by MCMC’s Enforcement Department Head, Datuk Mohd Shafie Harun, said the convicted parties consisted of the three directors, namely Ng Saw Keng, Tung Ng Loong and Tung Kei Wan, and their company Saxco Marketing Sdn Bhd.

He said the RFID scanners were sold without MCMC approval labels displayed on its products.

Mohd Shafie explained that all parties pleaded guilty when the charges, proffered under the Communications and Multimedia (Technical Standards) Regulations 2000, were read to them at the Petaling Jaya Sessions Court.

“All three parties and the company were fined by the court for a total of RM5,000.

“The seized goods would be forfeited to the government of Malaysia and then handed over to the MCMC for it to be disposed of,” he said in the statement.

Mohd Shafie said this comes off the back of a recent charge, where action was taken against four other individuals for owning unapproved communication devices.

He also reminded the general public to only use communication devices that clearly display MCMC approval labels, and said doing otherwise would not only cause frequency interferences to the communication networks but also compromise on service quality.