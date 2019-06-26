Penang trader acquitted of drug trafficking charge, escapes gallows

In his judgement, Akhtar said although the house keys were found in the accused’s sling bag, he was not the tenant of the house where the drugs were found. — Reuters pic

GEORGE TOWN, June 26 — A trader here heaved a sigh of relief when the High Court here acquitted and discharged him on a drug trafficking charge.

Judge Datuk Akhtar Tahir ordered the release of Ranjeev Singh Shayni, 35, after finding that the prosecution had failed to prove a prima facie case against him.

In his judgement, Akhtar said although the house keys were found in the accused’s sling bag, he was not the tenant of the house where the drugs were found.

“According to landlord, the accused was not his tenant, and the one renting the house was a Chinese man, who failed to appear as a witness, and this created a hole in the prosecution’s case,” Akhtar said.

Ranjeev was accused of distributing 941.2g of heroin and monoacetylmorphine at Fiera Vista @ One Residence, Medan Rajawali in Bayan Lepas here at 12.20pm on July 21, 2015.

He was charged under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same law, which provides the mandatory death sentence upon conviction. — Bernama