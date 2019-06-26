Better focus on preserving PAS and Umno's 'marriage', Perak MB tells Tuan Ibrahim

Umno, PAS and Barisan Nasional flags are seen in Rantau April 12, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

IPOH, June 26 — PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man should not be overly concerned with Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) viability but with his party’s alliance with Umno, the Perak mentri besar said today.

Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu, who is also Perak Bersatu chairman, said it was a fact that the ties between PAS and Umno would not last long.

“It has happened before as both parties had tied up prior to this but ended in divorce. Today both parties decided to get back together.

“Tuan Ibrahim should find ways to ensure the party’s marriage to Umno will last rather than discuss the marriage of others,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal was speaking to reporters after attending the State Secretariat’s Raya open house held at the State Secretariat building here today.

During PAS’ recent muktamar (annual assembly), Tuan Ibrahim was quoted by Malaysiakini as saying that the party believes the current internal strife afflicting PH signals the impending end of the ruling coalition.

In his winding-up speech, Tuan Ibrahim claimed that the four PH parties would not stay together for much longer.