Penang school pupils’ inventions win international awards

GEORGE TOWN, June 24 — By repurposing orange peels and coconut shells into water filter, teeth whitener and odour remover sachets, four pupils from SJK(T) Ladang Prye have won their first international gold medal in the International Science & Invention Fair (ISIF) 2019.

The ISIF 2019 is being held in Bali, Indonesia, between June 21 and 26. The primary six pupils touched down at the Penang International Airport this morning to be greeted by their teachers and families, who welcomed them with bouquets and flower garlands.

One of the pupils, Harrish Raj Shanker, said that their inventions were inspired by disposed coconut shells and the massive waste of orange peels during Chinese New Year.

Harrish said that the inspiration for the project revolved around reducing the environmental waste and focusing the practice of 3R, which is to reduce, reuse and recycle.

“It took us a month to come up with all the projects, and we had our teachers to help us out and even the school cleaners,” he told the reporters here.

Harrish also expressed his gratitude to his teammates Harchana Changaiah, Siti Zumaidah Abdul Rahman and Theva Tharsini Seekan who had contributed to the project.

Meanwhile, their science teacher, N. Pugeneswari said the students had also submitted their school projects for the third edition of the SIRIM Invention and Technology Expo (Si2TE), which was held in April this year in Kedah.

Pugeneswari said that they only innovated the teeth whitener and the odour remover sachets for Si2TE, and both projects have won them the gold award.

“It was only until ISIF that the students have developed the water filtration system,” she added. — Bernama